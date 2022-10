Officers said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An armed man robbed Roses Express on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Greensboro police.

Officers said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving. The man was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black gun.

There is no additional information at this time as this investigation is ongoing.