Man dies following shooting in Greensboro, police investigating shooting as homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 40-year-old man has died following a shooting in Greensboro early Sunday morning.

According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards Road.

Investigators said officers responded to Edwards Road in reference to a “man down”. Police have identified the man as Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr.

After arriving, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

