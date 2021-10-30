Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said two people were shot near the intersection of Brice and Warren Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

Police said they got the call just after 3 a.m. Saturday and responded to the intersection of Brice Street and Warren Street. When officers got to the scene, they found two people hurt.

Here's video of that scene where officers are investigating early this morning. We know two people were taken to the hospital, but no word on their condition. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/lfbVSSCrfb — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) October 30, 2021

Police said they were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, but it's not clear what their condition is.

The investigation is ongoing and police didn't have any additional information.