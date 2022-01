Greensboro police said two people died after being shot early Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people died after they were shot on Drawbridge Parkway Monday morning.

Greensboro police were called to a report of shots fired and found two people with serious injuries. EMS treated both victims before they died.

Police identified the two as 22-year-old Gustav Brown IV and 20-year-old Samaria Miller.

Investigators said they don't have any suspect information at the time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.