Crime

1 person injured in Greensboro shooting

Greensboro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on West Gate City Boulevard.
Credit: Atrom - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police said officers responded to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard. 

That's where officers said they located one victim that was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators said there is no suspect information available at this time and that the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

