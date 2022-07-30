1 person injured in Greensboro shooting

Greensboro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on West Gate City Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police said officers responded to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

That's where officers said they located one victim that was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there is no suspect information available at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.