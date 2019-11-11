It might look like concrete, but it's really a powerful drug rocking North Carolina.

Called grey death, the World Health Organization says it's heroin combined with other opiods, including a senthytic one know as U-47700. That's mixed in because dealers can buy it for cheap and it's supposed to be more powerful.

The DEA made it a schedule one drug four years ago. The agency said of the 46 deaths associated with it, 10 happened in north caorlina.

Which makes an arrest this week in Raliegh even more concerning. Investigators say the suspect had grey death on him.

Grey death can also contain fentanyl. And it's popping up all over the state.

RELATED: 2 Men Accused Of Selling 'Gray Death' In Rowan County