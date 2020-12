The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body was found Thursday afternoon.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found along I-74 in High Point Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said they did not have an exact location of 4 p.m. Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

