HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say a father, stepmother, and step-grandparents are accused of abusing and attempting to kill a child.

Police say all the adults face several charges including attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The child's parents were arrested this week, and the grandparents have outstanding warrants in the case.

Police say the child's teacher contacted the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services about the possible abuse back in February.

High Point police began an investigation and found numerous elements of child abuse and child neglect. Investigators said the child had significant injuries and health issues as a result of the abuse. Police say medical attention was provided for the child and the recovery process is ongoing.

The adults in the case face the following charges:

Bradley Xavier Kimble (father): Attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was arrested and placed in the High Point jail on March 6.

Ajia Latoria Marshall (step-mother): Attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury. She was placed in High Point jail on March 6.

Janie Benita Marshall (step-grandmother): Outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Russell Prentice Bruinton (step-grandfather): Outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

