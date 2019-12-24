HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say they are investigating a shooting in the 5 Points area of High Point, North Carolina involving six victims.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at 1226 Montlieu Avenue, officials said.

Three victims are in critical condition. Three are in stable condition.

All six victims are being transported to hospitals. One was transported by AirCare, officials said. Three are at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receiving treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing, more updates will be available on WFMYNews2.com as they are reported.