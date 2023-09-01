High Point murder-suicide: Police say dad killed wife and 3 kids before turning gun on himself

HIGH POINT, N.C. — On Monday, High Point police will give an update on the murder-suicide that left five people dead.
Neighbors on Mossy Meadow Drive called 911 after two adults came running from a home calling for help.
Investigators discovered that 45-year-old Robert Crayton, Jr. shot and killed his wife and three children. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers identified the victims as:
- Athalia Crayton, 46
- Kasin Crayton, 18
- A 16-year-old child
- A 10-year-old child
Investigators said the two people who called for help escaped from the house.
High Point officers have responded to this address five other times since 2014. Prior to this weekend's incident, the most recent call to the home was January 3 when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order.
This investigation is ongoing.
We’ll have a live update on the case at 1 p.m. in this story and on our YouTube page.