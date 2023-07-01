5 dead, including 3 children, in High Point murder-suicide

Neighbors called for help when two people came running from a home on Mossy Meadow Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people are dead after a murder-suicide in High Point.

High Point police responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive to find a man and a woman screaming for help around 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

"Officers did force entry into the home and went through the home in what we call a protective sweep, to check for victims and anyone in the home. They ended up locating three juveniles that were deceased and two adults that were deceased," said Captain Matt Truitt with the High Point Police Department.

According to Captain Truitt, there were four adults in the house during the incident and two of them, who police first encountered, had escaped to find help.

One neighbor we spoke with said she and her parents were woken up by the two, ringing the doorbell over and over, shouting for help.

That's when the she decided to call police.

"I was just like that's never happened here in like for it to just happened in my house especially it's like oh my God, what do I do? I just decided to call 911 because I was like I'll just leave it up to them because I don't want to put my life on my family's life at risk."

Both of the people who ran from the home were not injured.

The two have been questioned and released by police.

Shellie Macmillian lives just around the corner from where the incident took place.

She says her son first discovered the police around 8 this morning while riding his bike in the neighborhood.

"He's asking, he was like what is going on? I feel like maybe later on today, at the right time, I will let him know.Because I do want him aware of what's going on in our neighborhood so we are going to sit down and just let him know what happened here," said Macmillian.

Police have not yet released the names or ages of the victims.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.