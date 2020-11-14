High Point shooting leaves 23-year-old in critical condition

Police say Delarian Lytch was shot in High Point Saturday morning. He is in critical condition.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A shooting in High Point left a young man in critical condition Saturday morning, police said.

At around 11:20 a.m., High Point police responded to a call about gunshots on the 900 block of Beaumont Ave. They found Delarian Lytch, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Lytch was quickly transported to a local hospital. Officials said he is in critical condition.

No suspect has been identified, HPD said.

The investigation is still ongoing. More information will be available when it is released by investigators.