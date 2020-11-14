High Point shooting leaves 23-year-old in critical condition

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A shooting in High Point left a young man in critical condition Saturday morning, police said.
At around 11:20 a.m., High Point police responded to a call about gunshots on the 900 block of Beaumont Ave. They found Delarian Lytch, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Lytch was quickly transported to a local hospital. Officials said he is in critical condition.
No suspect has been identified, HPD said.
The investigation is still ongoing. More information will be available when it is released by investigators.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.