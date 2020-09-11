Police investigating following shooting at High Point church

A crowd of about 50 people have gathered outside the church. Police are currently on the scene.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a man was shot at Living Water Baptist Church in High Point Sunday.

Investigators said police responded to a shots fired call outside the church around 3 p.m.

After arriving, police found a dead man whose identity is being withheld to notify his family. Officers also found a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Living Water Baptist Church. High Point Police tell us a shooting happened here. 911 came in around 3:30pm. Working to confirm details about what exactly happened and injuries. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/MNX0xkuDZX — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) November 8, 2020

Investigators said detectives will continue to hold interviews of potential witnesses and involved parties, hold searches of any people, cars, or places that may contain evidence of the crime.

A crowd of about 50 people were gathered and crime scene tape could be seen taped outside of the church.

WFMY’s Ben Smart said a car was towed from the scene of the crime.

Detectives are still investigating.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.