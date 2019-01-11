HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police say they've charged a suspect in the death of a High Point teen.

They say on October 9, a vehicle pulled up to the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads and fired about 30 shots. Police say 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren died, and a 15-year-old was severely injured.

High Point Police say the suspect arrested is a teen as well. The 15-year-old boy is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and other crimes. Police haven't released his identity because of his age.



Police say the suspect is a known gang member and has had several other contacts with the police regarding violent crimes. According to a press release, his mother had been contacted multiple times by police in the past. It's not clear how the boy knew Manwarren or the other 15-year-old who was shot.

Manwarren was a student at Ragsdale High School.

The investigation will continue. Call 336-887-7834 and ask for Detective Blackman if you have any more information or call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Ragsdale High School Teen Dead And Another In Critical Condition Following High Point Shooting

Family mourns death of 13-year-old accidentally shot by best friend

3 dead, 9 injured in shooting at home in Long Beach, Calif.