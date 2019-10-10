High Point police are investigating after one teen is in critical condition and another is dead from gunshot wounds.



They say they got a call around 7:53 pm on October 10th about shots fired.

They got to the intersection of Triangle Lake Road and Hickory Chapel Road and found two teens with serious gunshot wounds.

Police say they took life-saving measures on both teens before they were transported to nearby hospitals. 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren later died from his injuries at Moses Cone Hospital. A 15 year old is still in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical.

Police say a silver 4-door sedan pulled up to a stop sign and at least two people inside the car shot at least 30 rounds into the are hitting the two teens.



The investigation will continue. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or ask for Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834

RELATED: Henderson Man Charged With Threatening Violence Against Winston-Salem State University

RELATED: Woman Goes to Hospital with a Gunshot Wound While Police Investigating Shots Fired Call

RELATED: Man Turns Himself in For Murder of High Point Teen Shot in Head: Police