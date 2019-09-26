NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Police have arrested two men following a series of shootings across North Carolina.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday around 5:06 pm. at the Thomasville Inn located on 407 National Highway.

Once on scene, police found Andre Miller, 44, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. According to witness on the scene, a black and white man left together in a black Chevrolet Malibu following the shooting.

Miller was taken to the Thomasville High School soccer field then taken by Wake Forrest Baptist AirCare to Baptist hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

At 5:16 p.m. High Point police responded to one of the suspects in the Chevrolet Malibu being shot in the 2000 block of S. Main Street in High Point.

Police say Malachia Jones told them he was driving the black Chevrolet Malibu when an altercation occurred with the passenger who was a white man.

The man shot Jones two times but he was able to run from the car. The white man then hopped in the driver seat of the car and sped off according to a release from police.

After investigating police figured out that the two men were involved in the shooting that happened earlier at the Thomasville Inn.

Malachia Jones

Thomasville Police Department

Jones was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was treated then taken to the Thomasville Police Department. He was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Police say someone fitting the profile of the man carjacked a group of motorists around 11:14 that night in Charlotte and drove off with their vehicle.



They later found 25-year-old Corey Duane Perrine and took him into custody.

He's being held on a more than $1 million bond.



If you have any information call the Thomasville police department: 336-475-4260

