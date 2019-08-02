Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies say a homeowner shot a suspected burglar after warning him to leave several times.

It happened at a home in the Farmer Denton Road area in Denton on Friday.

When deputies arrived, they chased Jason Edward Brown, 26, toward the back of the home, and apprehended him on a nearby property.

According to the sheriff's release, the homeowner said Brown kicked in the door - busting the door casing - and continued to try to force himself into the home.

The homeowner told Brown to leave several times, but could no longer stop him from getting inside the home. The homeowner then shot Brown through the door, injuring him.

Brown was arrested after receiving treatment at the hospital. He is charged with felony breaking and entering, terrorize and injure, and injury to real property.