Police identify woman found dead on Winston-Salem street

Police want to know who shot and killed Jericka McGee, 21.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are working to figure out who shot and killed a woman on E.20th Street.

Officers say they were called to the scene on the morning of May 28. They found the body of a woman at the scene. After some investigation, they found out she had been shot.

The woman was later identified as Jericka Nasgah McGee, 21. This is the 10th homicide of the year n Winston-Salem