Woman killed in shooting at Freedom Park, Eden, police said

EDEN, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed in Freedom Park, Eden on Sunday, July 30, according to the Eden Police Department.

The Eden Police Department posted on Facebook regarding an incident at Freedom Park, Eden.

Police were reportedly called at 2:44 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police said they intercepted the suspect, John Michael Powell, 35, as he was driving away from the scene and was able to apprehend him.

Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, 40, was found near her car suffering from multiple gunshot sounds, according to police.

Riddick was rendered aid by officers until Rockingham County EMS arrived on the scene and drove her to a hospital. Riddick was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

Officers said they determined the death was due to an isolated, domestic incident between Powell and Riddick who have a child together.

Powell was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He is being held with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

Police Chief Clint Simpson wrote a statement in a press release, "This is a senseless and tragic loss of life; the family and work family are in our thoughts and prayers. Unfortunately, this incident occurred at Freedom Park in the parking lot, even more senseless, was to commit this act of violence in a location with numerous families and children nearby."

