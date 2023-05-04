Juvenile arrested for the death of Pine Hall man

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, no information about the juvenile will be released.

PINE HALL, N.C. — A man was shot and killed near Highway 772 in Pine Hall Sunday, according to Stokes County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Highway 772 Sunday afternoon where 51-year-old Daniel Barham was shot and killed.

They arrived at the scene around 12:40 p.m. and were met by Barham's family who showed them where he was.

Officers contacted the Criminal Investigation Division who responded to the scene.

During the investigation, detectives found a juvenile suspect.

As they continued to process the scene, the juvenile was in Surry County and Stokes County detectives were able to speak with the juvenile.

As a result of the inverview, the juvenile was charged with murder of Barham.

The juvenile is being held in juvenile detention awaiting to appear before the court.

This investigation is ongoing.