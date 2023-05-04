Juvenile arrested for the death of Pine Hall man

PINE HALL, N.C. — A man was shot and killed near Highway 772 in Pine Hall Sunday, according to Stokes County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a shooting on Highway 772 Sunday afternoon where 51-year-old Daniel Barham was shot and killed.
They arrived at the scene around 12:40 p.m. and were met by Barham's family who showed them where he was.
Officers contacted the Criminal Investigation Division who responded to the scene.
During the investigation, detectives found a juvenile suspect.
As they continued to process the scene, the juvenile was in Surry County and Stokes County detectives were able to speak with the juvenile.
As a result of the inverview, the juvenile was charged with murder of Barham.
The juvenile is being held in juvenile detention awaiting to appear before the court.
This investigation is ongoing.
Due to the suspect being a juvenile, no information about the juvenile will be released.