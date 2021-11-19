'Kernersville is in shock' | Community heartbroken after shooting at Fourth of July park

Police said Marcus Key died on Wednesday, November 17, in Fourth of July Park.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad family is still in shock, a community is rattled, and emotions are high in Kernersville after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at a park.

At this time, police have yet to make an arrest and are still sharing limited information.

14-year-old Marcus Key is one of seven children in his family. They and the community are heartbroken.

His mother said one second their family was spending time together, and the next her son was gone.

There is a gas station near the park. The cashier who said she was working that night, Holly Hair, said she too is in disbelief.

"I think Kernersville is in shock, that's the consensus," Hair said. "They just, they don't understand. It becomes real when it's right in front of you."

Richard Brennan said he takes his dog on walks at Fourth of July park often. He said he never would have expected this to happen there.

"Truly hope it's the last time I ever see anything like that," Brennan said. "Still trying to wrap my head around it."

His funeral will be held next week in Kernersville.

If you have any additional information on this case, call the Kernersville Police Department. No detail of information is too small.