14-year-old boy killed in Fourth of July Park shooting

Police said a teenager was shot and killed at Fourth of July Park Wednesday night. A Triad mother said the victim is her son, Marcus Key.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at Fourth of July Park Wednesday night.

A Triad mother tells WFMY News 2 the victim is her son, Marcus Lee Key. Police have also verified the child's identity.

"We played for a little bit and I lost my son the same night. Somebody took him from me and I'll never get him back," Marcus' mom, Julia Gwyn, said.

Police said the shooting happened at the park off West Mountain Street around 6:30 p.m. Officers said they found Marcus dead at the scene.

Police haven't said if someone has been arrested in the shooting. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The park has since reopened.

Gwyn just wants to know who is responsible for taking her son's life.

"I just want to know who did it. I just want to know if you did it or know something, to contact the Kernersville police department or anybody, so we can get justice for Marcus. That was my baby boy. They took him for no reason. He shouldn’t have been dead. He should be with us still. That’s my baby and he got shot for no reason," she said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We're working to confirm more details with investigators. KPD said they would be sending out a press release sometime Thursday afternoon.