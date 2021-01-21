Man arrested for shooting woman during an altercation: deputies

Deputies said the woman was shot during an altercation involving two men on N. Tillman Street in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a woman was shot following an altercation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman was shot during an altercation involving two men on N. Tillman Street in Burlington. Deputies said Bryan Lamar Gwynn was the one who opened fire which hit the woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital and there were no other injuries.

A search warrant was later executed at 721 Tillman St. and Gwynn was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He's being charged with the following:

1ct: Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill/Inflicting Serious Injury

1ct: Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon

1ct: Felony Possession of Marijuana

1ct: Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana