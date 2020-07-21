Man arrested after police said he spit on car during road rage incident in High Point

High Point Police said the encounter happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon on Skeet Club Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police identified and arrested a man they believe was involved in a road rage incident in High Point Monday afternoon.

The victim, Emma Fitzwater, took to Facebook with a video of the incident. Police said it happened just after 1:30 p.m.

"He terrified me, and I can’t seem to stop crying," Fitzwater wrote.

The video shows a man getting out of a car, walking up to Fitzwater's car window, and spitting on her window several times. Police said the man yelled and cursed at Fitzwater.

Police said the victim pulled her vehicle out onto Skeet Club Road in front of the male suspect. Police said the suspect thought she was too close to his vehicle.

"In order to get into the parking lot, one has to make a U-Turn and then an immediate right turn. I admit that I timed it wrong," Fitzwater wrote on Facebook. "He had to pump his breaks, and I did feel sorry. However, he did not need to slam on them, and it was not a situation that would have caused a wreck. Obviously, I infuriated him."

Police said the man followed the victim to the parking lot of Skeet Club Veterinary Hospital where he approached her vehicle.

A spokesperson for the High Point Police Department said actions like this can result in disorderly conduct charges and potentially assault. Police expect to release more information specifically related to this case soon.

Early Monday evening, police said they were trying to identify the suspect. Just before 9 p.m., police said he was identified and arrested at the police department.