NC Department of Health and Human Services expanding free testing sites

Officials say it's part of an effort to reach underserved communities.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved another vendor to expand free COVID-19 testing.

The NC Community Health Center Association will provide testing for 23 ZIP codes in order to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing for African-American, Native American, and Latinx/Hispanic communities across the state.

The other vendors, Vidant Health and Orig3n have created more than 60 testing events so far. By the end of the month, the three vendors are expected to deploy 300 temporary testing events.

"To save lives and slow the spread, we’re working furiously to get more testing available for everyone and particularly in communities of color that have been hit the hardest and need it the most," Cooper said.

You can see a list of testing events by clicking here.

