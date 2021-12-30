Man charged with murder in 2001 cold case in High Point

High Point Police said in 2001, a man was shot during an argument in a cab.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man in High Point was charged with first-degree murder in a cold case spanning several decades.

High Point Police said in 2001, a man was shot during an argument in a cab. It wasn't originally a homicide, instead, it was classified as a robbery, according to police. However, police said the shooting victim, Robert Hilton, later died in 2009 from complications from the gunshot wound.

Investigators said Cedric McManus was charged in the case following a cold case review. Investigators said they were able to develop sufficient probable cause that led to McManus being charged in the case.