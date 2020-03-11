Man arrested, charged with murder in Winston-Salem shooting

Keith Charles Myers was found lying outside a home suffering from a gunshot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A man was arrested and charged with murder in Winston-Salem Sunday following a shooting.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were sent to Glenn Hi Road in relation to the shooting.

Once one scene, officers found Keith Charles Myers lying outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police said three other victims were also found with non-life-threatening injuries. Those victims have been identified as MacKenzie Beam, Kevin McGee, and Marcus Beam.

Bryan Eugene Quick was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting and taken into custody, police said.

Quick was charged with murder and is now being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond.