Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 21-year-old man in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro detectives along with the help of state investigators made a second arrest Monday in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man.

The shooting happened on Teague Street in Greensboro back on September 5. Police found Keith Lamont Edwards, 21, of Durham, shot. He later died from his injuries.

According to Greensboro police, the Greensboro Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Roxboro Police Department, found and arrested Eric Dequane Outlaw, 25, in Roxboro.

Investigators said Roxboro has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Greensboro police said the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, along with the help of State Bureau of Investigation agents and the Durham Police Department, arrested the teen in Durham.

According to officials, the teen was charged with involuntary manslaughter, shooting into a motor vehicle while in motion, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Investigators aren't releasing the teen's identity due to their age.

The incident was investigated as a homicide back in September and Teague Street was temporarily closed.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

