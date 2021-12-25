Man dies, another hospitalized after Winston-Salem shooting

According to Winston-Salem police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on New Walkertown Road Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died, and another man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday morning.

According to Winston-Salem police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on New Walkertown Road.

After arriving, police found Roy Lewis Moore and Rodney Delane Lindsey, 37, inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said both Moore and Lindsey were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Moore died from his injuries.

According to police, Lindsey is in serious but stable condition.

Investigation revealed the incident was an isolated incident stemming from an attempted armed robbery that led to an exchange of gunfire inside the apartment.

Police said Roman Robert Nelson Jr., the suspect, was found at a hospital in Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said Nelson Jr. is now in police custody.

The death of Roy Lewis Moore makes the 43rd homicide in Winston-Salem this year as compared to 29 homicides the same time last year.