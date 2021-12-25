Man drags Forsyth County deputies with car in high speed chase

Investigators said one Forsyth County deputy held a traffic stop on a red Ford Mustang for speeding on Highway 52 North.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after he was accused of dragging two Forsyth County deputies with a car while trying to run away from them.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Ricky Wallace Simon of Rural Hall is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop. Deputies said the traffic stop happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a deputy held the stop on a red Ford Mustang for speeding on Highway 52 North.

According to deputies, a K9 team was called for backup. When the K9 team arrived, the driver jumped back into the car and tried to run away.

Deputies said Simon was arrested after being apprehended by a K9.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were drug by the Ford Mustang for some distance before being thrown from the vehicle.

The K9 remained in the vehicle until the driver eventually crashed, according to officials.

Officials said the K9 then removed Simon from the car, and he was taken into custody.

Deputies seized a firearm, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

“This incident is a harsh reminder the cost of serving and protecting is high,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. said. “Rest assured that while you are celebrating the holidays, we are here, keeping watch.”

Simon is facing charges for:

felony flee to elude

felony assault with a deadly weapon on an LEO to inflict serious injury

felony possession of a firearm by felon

felony trafficking by transportation of cocaine/heroin

felony trafficking by possession cocaine/heroin

felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance

two felony drug trafficking

felony conceal carry a weapon-firearm

felony resisting arrest

misdemeanor resisting arrest

misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance

misdemeanor driving while impaired

misdemeanor injuring a law enforcement agency animal

plus “various” traffic charges