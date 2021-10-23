Man dies following shooting on West Avenue in Greensboro

According to Greensboro police, 20-year-old Malik Ahmad Peterson of Guilford County died following a shooting on West Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are now investigating a shooting as a homicide after it left a man dead Saturday, according to investigators.

According to police, 20-year-old Malik Ahmad Peterson of Guilford County died following a shooting on West Avenue.

Investigators said police responded to the shooting after 9 a.m. in reference to a person who was found with a gunshot wound.

Peterson died from his injuries after he was taken to the hospital, according to police.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

