Man dies after shooting on Kildare Drive in Greensboro

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the man died from his injuries after being shot on Kildare Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old died Monday after being shot last week on Kildare Drive.

According to Greensboro police, Brendon Redfearn was shot last Tuesday.

Officers said they found Redfearn suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.