Man found dead in apartment in Winston-Salem

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the apartment on Weatherwood Court.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a man was found shot to death early Friday morning in an apartment in Winston-Salem.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the apartment on Weatherwood Court. Police said Ray Anthony Pruitt was shot multiple times.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Police said the shooting marks the third homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem this year.

If you have any information about the shooting call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728- 3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

