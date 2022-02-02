Two people shot in Eden, one airlifted to a trauma facility

Investigators said an Eden man and a 17-year-old are in custody in connection with a shooting that happened on Short Morgan Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to a hospital, and one was airlifted to a trauma facility after being shot on Monday afternoon, according to Eden police reports.

Officers received a call about shots fired around 3:15 p.m. While on the way to the scene, police were told that one of the gunshot victims was taken to UNC-Rockingham, and the second victim was airlifted to a facility to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify and arrest two suspects they believed to be involved in the shooting. Gregory Broadnax and a 17-year-old boy.

Broadnax of Eden is facing several charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Detectives also worked with Juvenile Justice and obtained a secured custody order for the juvenile.

Broadnax was issued a $2,000,000 secured bond.