GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in Greensboro are investigating a homicide after finding a person with a gunshot wound inside a car just after 2pm Friday, a news release states.

Officers were dispatched to Immanuel Road after 911 received a call about someone who had been shot, police say. The person died shortly after arriving at the hospital, an updated news release stated.

Police say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at: 336-373-1000.