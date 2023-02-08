x
Mt. Airy man shot in the neck after breaking into a home, police say

Mt. Airy police said a man armed with a gun broke through the front door of a home before he was shot in the neck by the homeowner as soon as he stepped inside.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — An intruder was shot in the neck during an attempted home invasion in Mount Airy Tuesday, according to police

The Mount Airy Police Department said they received a call about a shooting around 4:19 p.m. on Andrews Street.

When police arrived, they found the homeowner, Joshua Wade Murphy, 41, standing with a shotgun in his front yard. 26-year-old Daniel Scott Laskey Brown, of Mount Airy, was lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his neck. 

Investigators identified Brown as the suspect. They said he broke into Murphy's home through the front door as he was armed with a gun. Once Brown came through the front door, Murphy shot him in the neck. 

Brown was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. 

After consulting with the Surry County District Attorney’s Office there will be no criminal charges issued at this time.

