Lexington murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police said a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing.

Davis went missing on May 30, 1987. She was last seen at Lanier Hardware, where she worked. The next day, investigators found her body behind a Winn Dixie store on East Center Street.

Investigators collected DNA evidence at the time of the crime. With advancements in technology, detectives identified Russell Grant Wood as Davis’ killer in 2022.

Wood died in 2013. If he were still alive, he’d be charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree rape.

Investigators said Davis and Wood were acquaintances but did not know each other well. They also said that Wood wasn't on detectives' radar because he had no criminal history.

Davis' family said they are thankful for the police department's work to solve her murder.

“Mary was a light in the world and we were blessed to have her as long as we did,” said Lori Martin, Davis’ niece.

Martin shared a poem on behalf of Davis' daughter, Traci Cleary. It reads: "To my dear angel in heaven, I just want you to know, how much you're in my thoughts, and how much I love you so. You are in God's care, and that's how it should be. But when I get to heaven, He'll give you back to me."

