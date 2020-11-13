Rockingham man charged for lying about shooting himself in the leg: Police

Rockingham law enforcement said the man falsified details about what actually happened during a shooting on June 12.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for falsifying a report about a shooting earlier this summer.

Willie Thomas Hairston III shot himself in the leg and then lied about it, Rockingham law enforcement officials said. On June 12, Hairston III claimed he had been shot in a drive-by shooting when, in fact, he had accidentally shot himself, detectives said.

Hairston III claimed he had been on Cook Florist Road when he was shot. The investigation revealed he was actually sitting in a car in a nearby Food Lion parking lot, RCSO officials said.