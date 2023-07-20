Man dies after shooting at a vigil in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said Ricky Renea Davis, 29, was shot at a vigil and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was shot while attending a vigil in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at the 2 Brothers CITGO gas station on the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:36 p.m.

While investigating, officers learned that 29-year-old Ricky Renea Davis was taken to a hospital suffering a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries while being treated.

Investigators responded to the scene and revealed that Davis was at a vigil when unknown suspects walked up and shot him.

People at the vigil took Davis to the hospital. The suspects left the area via C.E. Gray Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

