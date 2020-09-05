GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Greensboro Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Dawson Avenue and Abington Street at 6:18 a.m. They found Harold Lyndell Plummer, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators said they have no information about the shooter.

Anyone with information about Plummer’s death is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

MORE ON WFMYNEWS2.com:

What's open again under Phase 1 in North Carolina?

Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87

'We’re going to see significant restaurant closures.' A look at the future of North Carolina