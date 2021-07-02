Man shot to death on front porch in Mocksville

Deputies said two suspects drove up and shot 50-year-old Oscar Young multiple times.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies said a man was shot to death on a porch in Mocksville.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said 50-year-old Oscar Young was on the front porch of a home on Boone Lane just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Deputies believe two people drove up to the home and shot Young multiple times.

Investigators said one suspect then stole a blue Chrysler with license plate number JAD-8946. The other took off in a red or burgundy car, possibly a Honda Accord.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238.