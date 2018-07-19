ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – An Eden man accused of paying to have sex with minors has accepted a plea deal.

Mickey Snow pleaded guilty Thursday in a prostitution case involving teen girls. However, Snow will not serve jail time. District Attorney Jason Ramey said his office offered a Class H Felony charge, and pushed for as much time behind bars as possible.

However, the Judge rule he receive 31 days of credit for his time served in jail. The rest of his jail time has been suspended.

The plea deal means Snow will be placed on supervised probation for 36 months.

