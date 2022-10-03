x
Crime

13-year-old girl from Michigan found in Winston-Salem, officials say

According to WFMY's sister station WZZM, Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office
Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: According to WZZM, WFMY’s sister station in Michigan, Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police.

The station reported police also found 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who is now in custody. Investigators said they are seeking charges against Josephs.

According to officials, she was found Monday night around 6:30 p.m.

WZZM said Ja'Da' is in the care of the police and arraignments are being made for her return to Michigan.

A spokesperson with the Winston-Salem Police Department released the following statement Monday night:

"The Winston-Salem Police Department was contacted by Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan in reference to locating a 13-year-old female and 19-year-old male. WSPD officers located the two in Winston-Salem Monday evening. The 19-year-old male is identified as Marquaress Anthony Josephs of Bellport, NY. He has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The minor is in the process of being returned to family in Michigan."

PREVIOUS STORY: A 13-year-old girl from Michigan is missing and police believe she may be in Winston-Salem.

Kent County Sheriff's Department said 13-year-old Ja'Da' Whitehead was last seen Sunday and she is traveling with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs.

Officials said Josephs met Whitehead in Grand Rapids, Michigan where two bus tickets to Winston-Salem were bought.

Police believe Whitehead went without force but are concerned due to her age.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is working with the Winston-Salem Police Department to find Whitehead.

If you have any information about Whitehead's whereabouts, call Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616-632-6125 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

