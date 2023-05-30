Greensboro mother charged with murder after son, second toddler killed in house fire

Both children were declared dead by on-scene EMS personnel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video attached is a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera footage that was released showing the house on fire on Glenside Drive.

The mother of one of two small children who were killed in a house fire in Greensboro has been charged with murder and child abuse, according to Greensboro police.

Noelle Marie Cervantes, 33, faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse after her 3-year-old son, Cash Whitaker, was killed along with 2-year-old Landon Dennis, in a house fire on Glenside Drive.

On March 16 around 11:30 a.m., Greensboro police responded to the fire on Glenside Drive. Two children, ages 2 and 3, were found inside the home and removed by Greensboro fire crews.

According to Guilford County records, Cervantes is charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in regard to seeing her son and Dennis.

Cervantes was given a $1,000,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for June 27.

This story is developing. Stay with us for updates.

