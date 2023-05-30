Greensboro mother charged with murder after son, second toddler killed in house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video attached is a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera footage that was released showing the house on fire on Glenside Drive.
The mother of one of two small children who were killed in a house fire in Greensboro has been charged with murder and child abuse, according to Greensboro police.
Noelle Marie Cervantes, 33, faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse after her 3-year-old son, Cash Whitaker, was killed along with 2-year-old Landon Dennis, in a house fire on Glenside Drive.
On March 16 around 11:30 a.m., Greensboro police responded to the fire on Glenside Drive. Two children, ages 2 and 3, were found inside the home and removed by Greensboro fire crews.
Both children were declared dead by on-scene EMS.
According to Guilford County records, Cervantes is charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in regard to seeing her son and Dennis.
Cervantes was given a $1,000,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for June 27.
This story is developing. Stay with us for updates.
