Troopers looking for hit-and-run suspect

Troopers are looking for the driver of a gray truck who struck a Buick and fled the scene.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Troopers are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, March 19 at 1:49 p.m.

On NC-109, about a quarter of a mile south of John Wright Road, a gray truck did not slow down and struck a 2013 Buick, said troopers.

After the crash, the truck continued to travel south, fleeing the scene, according to troopers.

The Buick drove off the road on the right, striking several trees before coming to a stop. Both occupants of the Buick Hulon Pait, 75, and Janie Pait, 77, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said troopers.

Troopers are looking to identify the driver of the gray truck.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025.

