23-year-old man in custody after he runs out of gas in stolen car in Burlington

Deputies said a 23-year-old man was taken into custody after a high-speed chase led to a chase through a motel after the man ran out of gas in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 23-year-old man is facing charges after running out of gas in a stolen car during a high-speed chase in Burlington, according to deputies.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to pull over Sentorious Johnson, 23, who was driving a silver Nissan 370z Thursday at the intersection of Industry Drive and Anthony Road around 6:40 a.m.

Deputies said Johnson failed to stop and speedily drove away.

Johnson ran out of gas at the intersection of Industry Drive and Tucker Street and coasted the car into the Fabric Outlet parking lot on Tucker Street before running away.

After a brief chase through a motel on Hanford Road, deputies arrested Johnson.

During an investigation, deputies discovered a gun on Johnson and another gun in the car. They also discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Graham earlier this week.

Johnson is charged with two counts of felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, felony flee to elude arrest, possession of stolen motor vehicle, and misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct public officer.

His bond is set at $100,000.

