Mount Holly officer dies after being shot by suspect during break-in, police say

Authorities say the officer was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being shot by a suspect allegedly trying to break into the business.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Holly police officer died after he was shot during a reported break-in early Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

Authorities say Mount Holly police officers and a Gaston County officer were responding to a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive just before 4 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they encountered an armed suspect. According to authorities, several shots were fired between a suspect and the officers.

One officer was shot and taken to CaroMount Hospital in Gastonia with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead. The officer has not been identified at this time.

The suspect was also shot and suffered minor injuries, according to authorities. The suspect was also taken to CaroMount Hospital for treatment before being transported to the Gaston County Jail where he is now facing charges. Detectives have not yet identified the suspect.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene, including Gaston County Police, Mount Holly Police, Dallas Police and Gastonia Police. The State Bureau of Investigation is also conducting and investigation.

#BREAKING On scene of an officer involved shooting in Gaston County @ the Mt. Holly Car Wash. Happened 3:40 am. 3 people were taken to CaroMount Regional Medical, unsure if any transports were officers. Live report ahead on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/JHVX7tG5wH — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 11, 2020

NC Highway 273 is closed for the next several hours as detectives investigate the shooting.