ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men will spend over 30 years behind bars for a 2018 home invasion case in Orange County.

38-year-old Jason O’Neal Brown and 27-year-old Jodeci Mustaffa Gaddy pleaded guilty last week in Orange County Superior Court for attacking a couple inside a home off Lucas Farm Road while they were sleeping.

Police say Brown and Gaddy attacked the woman whose screams alerted her husband. The intruders then shot him in the hand while he tried to fight them off.

Brown and Gaddy were caught about a week later and charged with numerous charges including two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, two counts of Second-Degree Kidnapping, and First-Degree Burglary.

The men were also charged with another home invasion case in Person County with similarities to Orange County.

For that crime, investigators were able to identify them through security footage after they tried to use a stolen credit at a nearby mall.

Brown will serve 30 to 40 years in prison and Gaddy will serve between 20 to 28 years for the Orange County crimes. Both are still awaiting sentencing in the Person County cases.

