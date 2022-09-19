Two bodies were found in Hillsborough Sunday morning. Deputies say the victims appear to be younger than 20 years old.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two bodies were found off Buckhorn Road in Hillsborough Sunday, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Alamance Burlington School System made a statement confirming the death of 18-year-old Devin Clark. He attended Eastern Alamance High School where he played football.

"He was an athletic person, he was a good person, he was a good friend, and he had a good heart. He wouldn't hurt a fly," Clark's mother, Tiffany Concepcion, said. "I'm reaching out because his father can't handle it right now and I can't handle it, but I'm a mother and I'm going to do what I can."

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the second victim.

The sheriff's office confirmed it's investigating the deaths as homicides.

Men riding four-wheelers discovered the bodies of two teenagers just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the cause of death of the victims. Both victims appeared to have been shot to death.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates.