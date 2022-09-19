x
Crime

Two bodies found in Orange County, officials identify one victim

Two bodies were found in Hillsborough Sunday morning. Deputies say the victims appear to be younger than 20 years old.
Credit: Amber Lake/WFMY

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two bodies were found off Buckhorn Road in Hillsborough Sunday, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

Alamance Burlington School System made a statement confirming the death of 18-year-old Devin Clark. He attended Eastern Alamance High School where he played football. 

Credit: Tiffany Concepcion

"He was an athletic person, he was a good person, he was a good friend, and he had a good heart. He wouldn't hurt a fly," Clark's mother, Tiffany Concepcion, said. "I'm reaching out because his father can't handle it right now and I can't handle it, but I'm a mother and I'm going to do what I can." 

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the second victim. 

The sheriff's office confirmed it's investigating the deaths as homicides.

Men riding four-wheelers discovered the bodies of two teenagers just before 3 p.m. Sunday. 

The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the cause of death of the victims. Both victims appeared to have been shot to death.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates. 

    

