Man fired gun during encounter with officer, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in jail after police said he opened fire during an encounter with an officer.
It happened Sunday afternoon near Washington Park in Winston-Salem.
Investigators said 34-year-old Darryl Click pulled out a gun after an officer asked him to get out of the car. That's when police said a struggle ensued and backup officers arrived on the scene.
During the struggle, police said Click let off a gunshot that came within inches of the officer's chest.
No officers were injured but Click was treated for a minor cut to his mouth, according to a release.
Police said they found another gun and drugs in the car after the arrest. Click is facing multiple charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
A portion of Broad Street was temporarily closed during the investigation and has since been reopened.
