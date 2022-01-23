x
Man fired gun during encounter with officer, Winston-Salem police say

Police said Darryl Click let off a gunshot during a struggle with an officer, and the bullet came just inches from the officer's chest.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in jail after police said he opened fire during an encounter with an officer. 

It happened Sunday afternoon near Washington Park in Winston-Salem. 

Investigators said 34-year-old Darryl Click pulled out a gun after an officer asked him to get out of the car. That's when police said a struggle ensued and backup officers arrived on the scene. 

During the struggle, police said Click let off a gunshot that came within inches of the officer's chest. 

No officers were injured but Click was treated for a minor cut to his mouth, according to a release. 

Police said they found another gun and drugs in the car after the arrest. Click is facing multiple charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond. 

A portion of Broad Street was temporarily closed during the investigation and has since been reopened. 

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

